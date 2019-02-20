Sussman-JDC Prize recognizes team effort in bringing about social change

A prostitute in Israel waiting for a client. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
The largest prize in the field of social action in Israel, the Sussman-Joint Distribution Committee Prize, was awarded to three winners earlier this week - all participants among the same project.
"The JDC, as the center for social development in Israel, is developing innovative pilots that will become the country's social services. The Sussman Prize, awarded for the 15th year, is an important means of supporting, promoting innovation and excellence in the field of social services in Israel,"said Director General of the JDC-Israel Sigal Shelach
The Sussman prize of $75,000 was granted to an organization whose primary concern is the advancement of Bedouin society in the Negev by way of vocational training for women emerging from the prostitution ring
and the creation of change in the fabric of their urban life.
The College, led by Iris Stern Levy and Tal Hamoi Granot, provides preparative training for the women leading up to job interviews and resumes. At the same time, the organization creats a common space in which they are exposed to new content, acquire skilled in their field, while teachers assist in breaking stigmas and creating social solidarity.
Other prize-winners include the Desert Stars team, which works to address the challenges of Bedouin society in the Negev by developing a new generation of Bedouin leadership that will drive social and economic change among the Bedouin tribes and clans in the Negev and in Israeli society as a whole.
The organization, headed by Matan Yaffe and Shehadeh Abu Smith, has developed a series of educational programs for ages 14 to 30 aimed at helping cope with the issue of identity, training Bedouin youth who are committed to ethical social action and having the tools and abilities to advance and promote their community.
In addition, the staff of the Eretz-Ir innovation also won the prize for dealing with sustainability and urbanism, working to create a change in the urban fabric of Beersheba, and spreading the communal lifestyle to the city of the citizens in order to expand to other communities.
There were three teams responsible for the rehabilitation of the former Bedouin sex-workers, all of which were recognized by the Sussman panel.
First, the Desert Stars team was recognized for aiming to develop a new generation of powerful Bedouin leadership that will drive social change within the affected communities. The organization, led by Matan Yaffe and Shehadeh Abu Smith, developed vocational programs aimed at young adults ages 14-30, in order to give them the skills to bring about social change in a community known for its unchanging social climate and deep-roots in longstanding traditions.
Second, Iris Stern Levy and Tal Hamo'i Granot also received recognition and a third of the prize for their work training women for the workforce and society outside of the Bedouin villages, in order to brak stigmas and create social solidarity.
Finally, the staff of the Irish Network Project were awarded for their contribution to these socially-changing efforts. The team developed a community-urban-participatory model that enables the young people of Bedouin villages to have a broader impact on their society. The success of the model led to its replication in the Israeli towns of both Yeruham and Mitzpe Ramon.
The joint effort of these three teams led to the success and eventual recognition of the social development program, earlier this week. The Sussman award was named after Leonor and Larry Sussman, who maintained close ties with Israel as well as contributed immensely to social projects through the state - the three team conjunction, keeping up with tradition, continues to carry the torch the Sussman family could no longer shoulder from the grave.
