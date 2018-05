Fika, the first Swedish bakery in the Middle East opens in Tel Aviv (Yocheved Lauren Laufer)

Nestled between car repair shops and motorcycles, one can find Fika — the first, and only, Swedish bakery in the Middle East.



The Jerusalem Post visited Fika to hear firsthand about the Swedish bakeshop from owner Michael Rothschild. Rothschild explained to the Post about the different unique pastries, how a humble hobby turned into a successful bakery and what the word "Fika" means to Swedes.





Fika is located at 6 Tushiya Street in Tel Aviv.