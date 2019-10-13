Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

TV series to explore origins of hate and truth behind lost cities

Two new interesting documentary television series will be broadcast in Israel soon.

By
October 13, 2019 09:47
Scientist Albert Lin uses science to explore the truth behind myths and legends

Scientist Albert Lin uses science to explore the truth behind myths and legends. (photo credit: ALBERT LIN)

Why We Hate, a series executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney (Zero Days, Taxi to the Dark Side) is running in Israel on the Discovery Channel on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HOT, YES and Cellcom starting on October 13.
It examines the roots of hate by looking into groups such as white supremacists and neo-Nazis, and even features an episode in which an anthropologist looks into aggressive patterns of behavior in different types of monkeys. 


The National Geographic Channel will be featuring a new series, Lost Cities with Albert Lin, a scientist and technical specialist, who uses science to explore the truth behind myths and legends. The series will begin running in Israel with an episode called, The Lost Gold of the Templar Knights, which was filmed in Acre, Israel, where the gold is believed to be located. It will air on October 28 at 10 p.m. 


Other episodes will explore different myths about lost cities, including El Dorado, Stonehenge and Petra. 



