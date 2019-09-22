Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Take off for the Dream Island

Each suite comes with a private swimming pool or private spa, an open yard overlooking the view, or a balcony facing the pools.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 05:38
DREAM ISLAND’S luxurious accomodations.

DREAM ISLAND’S luxurious accomodations. . (photo credit: ROTEM GARFI)

The Dream Island is a new boutique suite resort developed by Shevet Achim that features 26 VIP suites amid the picturesque nature of Kibbutz Sde Yoav. It includes 1,500 square meters of water compounds, luxury spas, sports facilities, convention and event halls, a concert amphitheater and concept restaurants.

Each suite comes with a private swimming pool or private spa, an open yard overlooking the view, or a balcony facing the pools.
A spa area comprises 15 individual and couples’ treatment rooms, and offers an extensive treatment menu of various massage techniques and cosmetic treatments.

The water area includes hot and cold, roofed and open-sky pools featuring waterfalls and streams of different strength, floating beds, a natural mineral thermal massage, therapeutic pools and a pastoral lake with sitting areas.

A sports area includes running and cycling courses, professional courts, and features dedicated workshops and classes. The complex features two concept restaurants, Armonim for meat, and Terra for dairy. In addition, food trucks located on the resort’s premises offer a range of street foods at no extra cost. For reservations, call 08-670-5600.


Related Content

EXPERTS CLAIM uncontrolled antibiotic use is turning farmed animals into reservoirs of bacteria.
September 22, 2019
Israel lagging in efforts to halt deadly ‘superbugs’

By ANNA BORENSTEIN/ZAVIT* - SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT NEWS AGENCY

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut