Take off for the Dream Island

The Dream Island is a new boutique suite resort developed by Shevet Achim that features 26 VIP suites amid the picturesque nature of Kibbutz Sde Yoav. It includes 1,500 square meters of water compounds, luxury spas, sports facilities, convention and event halls, a concert amphitheater and concept restaurants.



Each suite comes with a private swimming pool or private spa, an open yard overlooking the view, or a balcony facing the pools.

A spa area comprises 15 individual and couples’ treatment rooms, and offers an extensive treatment menu of various massage techniques and cosmetic treatments.

The water area includes hot and cold, roofed and open-sky pools featuring waterfalls and streams of different strength, floating beds, a natural mineral thermal massage, therapeutic pools and a pastoral lake with sitting areas.A sports area includes running and cycling courses, professional courts, and features dedicated workshops and classes. The complex features two concept restaurants, Armonim for meat, and Terra for dairy. In addition, food trucks located on the resort’s premises offer a range of street foods at no extra cost. For reservations, call 08-670-5600.

