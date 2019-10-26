Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Technion professor of Materials Engineering dies from lab explosion

Professor Elazar Gutmanas immigrated from the U.S.S.R. and joined the Technion's Department of Materials Science and Engineering in 1974.

By
October 26, 2019 16:24
1 minute read.
Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University.

Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Professor Elazar Gutmanas was pronounced dead on Saturday morning after being seriously injured during an explosion in his lab at the Technion University two weeks prior.

The 80-year-old professor passed away in Rambam Hospital, whose spokesperson said that "his family thanked Professor Yaron Bar Lavi, the department manager, for his efforts, which sadly did not succeed in saving [Gutmanas]."

The explosion occurred in the Materials Science and Engineering Faculty.

Gutmanas immigrated from the U.S.S.R. and joined the Technion's Department of Materials Science and Engineering in 1974, according to the university website. When in the U.S.S.R., he worked in the Institute of Solid State Physics of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences.

He has served as the PhD and MSc theses advisor at the Technion since 1988.

His research primarily consisted of "high pressure consolidation of metal matrix and ceramic matrix nanocomposites, sythesis of composite materials and parts with fine microstructure via pressure assisted exothermic reactions, Pressure Assisted Synthesis of composites and graded materials via Short Distance Reactive Infiltration (SDRI), wear, oxidation and corrosion resistant coatings on metal alloys via reactive diffusion, development of nanostructured bulk materials and parts, and development of load bearing biocompatible implantable devices."


Related Content

An Egged bus in front of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station
October 26, 2019
Israel may not have public transport in November, operates warn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings