Technion professor of Materials Engineering dies from lab explosion

Professor Elazar Gutmanas was pronounced dead on Saturday morning after being seriously injured during an explosion in his lab at the Technion University two weeks prior.



The 80-year-old professor passed away in Rambam Hospital, whose spokesperson said that "his family thanked Professor Yaron Bar Lavi, the department manager, for his efforts, which sadly did not succeed in saving [Gutmanas]."

The explosion occurred in the Materials Science and Engineering Faculty.Gutmanas immigrated from the U.S.S.R. and joined the Technion's Department of Materials Science and Engineering in 1974, according to the university website. When in the U.S.S.R., he worked in the Institute of Solid State Physics of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences.He has served as the PhD and MSc theses advisor at the Technion since 1988.His research primarily consisted of "high pressure consolidation of metal matrix and ceramic matrix nanocomposites, sythesis of composite materials and parts with fine microstructure via pressure assisted exothermic reactions, Pressure Assisted Synthesis of composites and graded materials via Short Distance Reactive Infiltration (SDRI), wear, oxidation and corrosion resistant coatings on metal alloys via reactive diffusion, development of nanostructured bulk materials and parts, and development of load bearing biocompatible implantable devices."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });