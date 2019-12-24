The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teenager, 19-year-old youth, die from flu

Fewer deaths, more serious cases, Health Ministry data show.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 19:23
Vaccination against the flu (photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
Vaccination against the flu
(photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
A 19-year-old man died from the flu on Tuesday, as data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday showed a decrease of 1.5% of the public getting flu shots.
Statistics showed 15.7% of citizens were vaccinated in 2019, compared to 17.2% in 2018 and 18.1% the year prior.
Hillel Dahbash, 19, from Neria in the Binyamin region, was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition, and the medical staff could not find his pulse. The man was suffering from the flu and had been under medical supervision for the last few days. Despite the best efforts by the medical team he was pronounced dead.
A 14-year-old girl also died from the flu on Sunday, the ministry released for publication on Tuesday. She had suffered from other diseases, a report said.
So far this year, there have been 98 cases of seriously ill patients on the account of the flu and nine deaths, the Health Ministry said, a rise in total patients but a sharp decrease in deaths. Last year, 45 patients were categorized as seriously ill and 17 died from the flu. Two years ago, 77 were seriously ill and 37 died.
In other cases, a 10 year-old who was not vaccinated is currently hospitalized in critical condition due to kidney failure. A 40-year-old man, who was not deemed an risk of catching the flu, had to undergo a cardiopulmonary bypass and is currently being kept on life support.
Head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians Prof. Hagai Levine warned that influenza has serious implications for a person’s health, despite the misconception that flu is an illness that can be cured on its own.
“A flu can manifest itself as a difficult disease with severe complications and secondary infections,” he said.
He warned that in 2019, unlike other years, there has been “an increase in the number of patients with the flu.”
Due to delays by the World Health Organization, vaccinations were not offered in Israel at the expected dates.


Tags Israel flu disease
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo From Sodom and Gomorrah to Ezekiel's prophecies: New life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by