Teenager, 19-year-old youth, die from flu

Due to delays by the World Health Organization, vaccinations were not offered in Israel at the expected dates.

A 19-year-old man died from the flu on Tuesday, as data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday showed a decrease of 1.5% of the public getting flu shots.Statistics showed 15.7% of citizens were vaccinated in 2019, compared to 17.2% in 2018 and 18.1% the year prior.Hillel Dahbash, 19, from Neria in the Binyamin region, was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition, and the medical staff could not find his pulse. The man was suffering from the flu and had been under medical supervision for the last few days. Despite the best efforts by the medical team he was pronounced dead.A 14-year-old girl also died from the flu on Sunday, the ministry released for publication on Tuesday. She had suffered from other diseases, a report said.So far this year, there have been 98 cases of seriously ill patients on the account of the flu and nine deaths, the Health Ministry said, a rise in total patients but a sharp decrease in deaths. Last year, 45 patients were categorized as seriously ill and 17 died from the flu. Two years ago, 77 were seriously ill and 37 died.In other cases, a 10 year-old who was not vaccinated is currently hospitalized in critical condition due to kidney failure. A 40-year-old man, who was not deemed an risk of catching the flu, had to undergo a cardiopulmonary bypass and is currently being kept on life support.Head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians Prof. Hagai Levine warned that influenza has serious implications for a person’s health, despite the misconception that flu is an illness that can be cured on its own.“A flu can manifest itself as a difficult disease with severe complications and secondary infections,” he said.He warned that in 2019, unlike other years, there has been “an increase in the number of patients with the flu.”