The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv Chinese restaurant hit hard by coronavirus

China Court has seen a 50-60% drop in customers

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 5, 2020 10:04
Fai Tang at China Court (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
Fai Tang at China Court
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
As fears over the novel coronavirus continue to spread in Israel and across the world, one Chinese restaurant in central Tel Aviv has seen business down by 60%.
“We have noticed at least a 50-60% decline in customers who come here, though recently it’s been a little bit better,” Fai Tang, the manager of the restaurant told The Jerusalem Post. “Same with deliveries, there’s been the same decline.”
The restaurant, opened by Tang’s parents who had come from Hong Kong, has been a staple on Shalom Aleichem. Located within walking distance to the US Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv, China Court has been serving authentic Chinese food for close to 30 years.
“Those who come here come to support us,” Tang said, explaining that there are some people who are afraid of the virus but nonetheless chose to come to support the business.
According to him, the majority of the restaurant’s clientele is Chinese. A good number of Israelis and North Americans are also regular customers. And while all the cooks are Chinese, not one has left Israel in the past four years.
When the Post dropped in, instead of dozens of tables full of steaming food and satisfied customers, the restaurant was empty. Midway through the meal, one man entered and ordered a meal, but no one else wandered in.
Tang told the Post that he understands why people are so concerned about the virus which has spread across the globe and claimed thousands of lives. He recounted one incident of two Israelis who sat next to a table of Taiwanese earlier in the day and were afraid that they had just come from China.
“I told them no, that they live here, they work in the Taiwanese embassy, but they didn’t know and they were panicking.”
Tang explained that while business has been hit hard, “in Israel everything is expensive, especially the rent. So we would rather have 40% of our original customers and not just close the restaurant and not earn anything.”
And while there is hope that a solution will be found to contain the deadly virus, Tang told the Post that it would take months for the restaurant to return to normal.
“I think it will take more than half a year for business to go back to usual,” he said.
As of Thursday, 15 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus and some 60,000-70,000 Israelis are in quarantine.  Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday also issued new instructions and warnings to both citizens and visitors to the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.


Tags food China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jews and Saudi Arabia By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by