Tel Aviv Chinese restaurant hit hard by coronavirus

As fears over the novel coronavirus continue to spread in Israel and across the world, one Chinese restaurant in central Tel Aviv has seen business down by 60%.“We have noticed at least a 50-60% decline in customers who come here, though recently it’s been a little bit better,” Fai Tang, the manager of the restaurant told The Jerusalem Post. “Same with deliveries, there’s been the same decline.” The restaurant, opened by Tang’s parents who had come from Hong Kong, has been a staple on Shalom Aleichem. Located within walking distance to the US Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv, China Court has been serving authentic Chinese food for close to 30 years.“Those who come here come to support us,” Tang said, explaining that there are some people who are afraid of the virus but nonetheless chose to come to support the business. According to him, the majority of the restaurant’s clientele is Chinese. A good number of Israelis and North Americans are also regular customers. And while all the cooks are Chinese, not one has left Israel in the past four years. When the Post dropped in, instead of dozens of tables full of steaming food and satisfied customers, the restaurant was empty. Midway through the meal, one man entered and ordered a meal, but no one else wandered in.Tang told the Post that he understands why people are so concerned about the virus which has spread across the globe and claimed thousands of lives. He recounted one incident of two Israelis who sat next to a table of Taiwanese earlier in the day and were afraid that they had just come from China.“I told them no, that they live here, they work in the Taiwanese embassy, but they didn’t know and they were panicking.”Tang explained that while business has been hit hard, “in Israel everything is expensive, especially the rent. So we would rather have 40% of our original customers and not just close the restaurant and not earn anything.”And while there is hope that a solution will be found to contain the deadly virus, Tang told the Post that it would take months for the restaurant to return to normal.“I think it will take more than half a year for business to go back to usual,” he said.As of Thursday, 15 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus and some 60,000-70,000 Israelis are in quarantine. Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday also issued new instructions and warnings to both citizens and visitors to the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.