Tel Aviv Pride Parade kicks off with 250,000 attendants celebrating LGBTQ

Hundreds of thousands of people turned up for Tel Aviv Pride on Friday.



The parade showcased 14 floats with people celebrating their sexuality. Two of the floats are for the lesbian community, one is sponsored by the British Embassy, two others represent the LGBTQ community center and one is sponsored by Thailand.

The day started on Ben Tsyion, near Gan Meir, with the “Happening.” Drag queens and kings put on a performance, while local LGBTQ businesses set up booths to talk to locals and tourists alike about their lives in Tel Aviv, and emphasized the condition of the LGBTQ community, not just in Tel Aviv but throughout Israel.The Jerusalem Post spoke with Tomer Versace, one of the drag queens performing today. When asked what she hopes people see today is, “free love, freedom. You can be whoever you want to be without judgement and without hypocrisy. It’s all about acceptance.”City Councilman, Etai Pinkas, says that what you see in Tel Aviv is the reality, “what’s going on in Tel Aviv is an achievement, in my eyes, of the Israeli society.“It didn’t happen because of the government, but it’s here and we can be proud of it. Showing it is not telling a lie, on the other hand it’s very convenient... but the government is doing nothing, nothing about the communities equality.”The parade began at noon. People marched from Gan Meir north to Gordon Beach and then south to Charles Clore Park and beach, where a huge party is happening from 3 p.m. until nightfall. The parade is a chance for people to celebrate being who they are, but not everyone was here just to celebrate.This year, the LGBTQ community center sent out a poll and changed the way the parade would look this year. Tel Aviv is asking for participants to protest visibly and are calling for the safety and equality of those in the LGBTQ community.Tel Aviv is a very accepting city, one of the Gay hubs of the world, but there are still many rights that LGBTQ couples do not have in the State of Israel.This year the LGBTQ community center is asking people to use the hashtag ‘Outlaw’ when posting photos from Pride to show solidarity with the cause.Different political parties were out today campaigning and human rights groups as well. Multiple parade goers said they love the Tel Aviv atmosphere but know that there is still work to be done in order to get the same rights as straight couplesIn addition to typical tourists and Israelis, American television actor Neil Patrick Harris came to Tel Aviv with his husband, David Burtka, to celebrate Pride.Patrick Harris is known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and kid-doctor Doogie Houser. He is serving as the international ambassador this year.This is Patrick Harris’s first time in Israel and he was shown Tel Aviv-Jaffa, The Dead Sea and Jerusalem.Pride does not just attract LGBTQ Jews. Ruby Callen, from Pennsylvania, is not Jewish but came all the way to Tel Aviv to celebrate Pride. She said she is a strong supporter of Israel and fell in love with the country when she came to study the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict with school. “I immediately fell in love with Israel and am super passionate about it... I also came out at the same time as my first trip to Israel... and it was a life changing moment.”Tel Aviv Pride is not just a one day event.For the last two weeks, different events have been happening all over Tel Aviv in celebration of Pride Month, while incorporating the theme of “The Struggle Continues.”Every night this week there were different parties - in different night clubs, bars and on HIlton Beach - drag shows, movies and activities to entertain the tourists and Tel Avivians alike. Saturday is another big event. Offer Nissim, a big-name Israeli DJ, will be performing in Park Hayarkon. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and continues well into the night.In a statement, the Israel Police said security measures are taking place in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon for the parade and celebrations.Hundreds of police officers will secure the event and border police will be on route.Roads in the area will be closed throughout the afternoon," the police said

