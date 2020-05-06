Tel Aviv mayor urges government to open restaurants, bars next week

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on the government on Wednesday to bring forward the reopening of restaurants and bars to next weekend, warning that waiting until at least the end of May will result in many shutting down.Speaking to reporters at Tel Aviv's Peacock Bar, set up to showcase the possibility of effective social distancing within bars and restaurants, Huldai warned that failing to reopen the sector will result in the unemployment of hundreds of thousands of workers. "The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality regards businesses - with an emphasis on the restaurant industry - as important partners in establishing the economic and social routine in the city, and in Israel in general," Huldai said."We are doing everything possible to help, including exemptions from fees and other tools, but they are insufficient. Saving the industry of hundreds of thousands of workers is in the hands of the government - please, contribute to its rescue."In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers, Huldai presented a detailed plan developed by the Israel Restaurants Association to reopen the sector. He also called on the government to assist many young workers whose continued eligibility for unemployment benefits is set to expire in the coming days and weeks. Elements of the plan include: spaces between indoor tables will be double the legal requirement; customers must have their temperature checked upon entry and wash their hands; all employees (in the kitchen and on the floor) will wear masks and gloves, and have their temperature checked; all menus will be disposable for one-time use; employees' personal clothing and equipment will be stored in a closed cupboard.