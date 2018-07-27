Terror victim killed on way to prepare romantic dinner for wife

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Yehudi Edri stood in the small crowded eulogy hall in Jerusalem Har HaMenuchot cemetery and read a tearful goodbye to Yotam, who was stabbed to death on Thursday night in his home community of Adam, by a Palestinian terrorist.



“Your boy always had only one word in his mouth, ‘Aba,’ Yehudi Edri said on Friday as he eulogized his son-in-law Yotam Ovadia, 31.





A photograph taken that day, and circulated to the media, showed Yotam with his wife Tal and their two small children, Harrel, who is two-years, ten months old and Itay, who is only seven months old.On Friday, Yotam’s shroud covered body was laid out in front of Edri as he spoke. His family gathered around it, touching and caressing the white cloth.At times during the funeral, they wailed and yelled out his name, “Yotam, Yotam.”Edri said, “You were everything to Tal, Harrel and Itay." His voice breaking into tears as he read the words he had written out earlier off of his cell phone."The heart breaks at the sound of your little son calling 'Aba, Aba.'"Edri said he had heard that Yotam had been injured in the attack and taken to Jerusalem Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus, while he was at a funeral.The family was in “shock and panic” and “did not have a good feeling,” Edri said. “We flew to Jerusalem and we got to the hospital with the hope that he would survive.”But then doctors gave them the most bitter of news that Yotam was no longer with them.“We could not comprehend it, how could we think that Yotam would not return to his wife, my beloved daughter, and to his small children that still have a bottle in their hands,” Edri said.“We do not understand how this [tragedy] befell us,” he said.“We feel as if we are in a [nightmare] that will soon end and you will return to us, but reality is different.”“We loved you tremendously. We will not forget you. Yotam you were everything to your wife and your children and you loved them like crazy. You played with your children all the time.”Tourism Minister Yair Levin said that Yotam was killed while he was on his way to prepare a special meal for his wife in honor of the Jewish day of roman, Tu Be’Av.“This beautiful act attests to your character and the love that prevailed in your home. It is precisely on Tu B'Av that you are murdered in a crime that is entirely hateful and evil, and I have no words of comfort in the face of the loss, but our enemy must know - our spirit will not be broken,” Levin said.