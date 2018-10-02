October 02 2018
|
Tishrai, 23, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

The Haifa Film Festival announces its winners

A post-production grant euros was awarded by BCL Finance Group to an Israeli production company participating in the Israeli Film Competition for an upcoming film.

By
October 2, 2018 17:55
2 minute read.
Tel Aviv on Fire, winning film of 34th Haifa International Film Festival.

Tel Aviv on Fire, winning film of 34th Haifa International Film Festival. The actor on the right is Kais Nashif. . (photo credit: PATRICIA IBANEZ)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The recently concluded 34th Haifa International Film Festival announced its winners and Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire was awarded the prize for Best Film in the Israeli Feature Film Competition.

The movie is a comedy about a Palestinian who gets a job writing a soap opera.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This prize comes with an award in the amount of 100,000 NIS. The judges wrote: “A film that is a humorous and original breakthrough on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a surprising point of view.”

Tel Aviv on Fire also won the Script Award - in collaboration with the Scriptwriters’ Guild in the amount of 10,000 NIS for Sameh Zoabi and Dan Kleinman.

The Danny Lerner Award for Best Feature Debut in the amount of 50,000 NIS went to Joseph El-Dror’s No Blood.

The Michael Shvily Award for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Feature Film in the amount of 5,000 NIS went, respectively, to Naveh Tzur for Marco Carmel’s Noble Savage and Laliv Sivan for Yaron Shani’s Love Trilogy: Stripped.

The Anat Pirchi Award for Editing in a Feature Film in the amount of 5,000 NIS went to Yaron Shani for the film, Love Trilogy: Stripped.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


The Anat Pirchi Award for Cinematography in a Feature Film in the amount of 5,000 NIS went to Daniel Miller for the film, Fig Tree.

The Rozalia Katz Award for Best Documentary Film in the amount of 40,000 NIS went to Army of Lovers in the Holy Land by Asaf Galay. The movie looks at the Swedish band Army of Lovers and its popularity in Israel.

The winner of the the Carmel International Film Competition for Best Film in the amount of 40,000 NIS (sponsored by Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav) went to Dead Women Walking by Hagar Ben Asher. The film is about women on death row.

The Tobias Szpancer Award for Best Film in the Between Israeli and Jewish Identity Competition in the amount of 20,000 NIS went to the film, The Interpreter, directed by Martin Sulik, which the jury called, "A tragic-comic journey film that emphasizes the struggle of the second generation of Jewish survivors and Nazi war criminals, to remember and understand.”

A special mention in this category went to the film, The Hebrews, by Yair Qedar.

The Golden Anchor Competition for Balkan and Mediterranean Cinema in the amount of 40,000 NIS went to the film, Daughter of Mine, by Laura Bispuri.

For the first time, a post-production grant of 90,000 euros was awarded by BCL Finance Group to an Israeli production company participating in the Israeli Film Competition for an upcoming film, and it was given to producers Naomi Levari and Saar Yogev of Black Sheep Productions. BCL also gave prizes in a pitching competition for proposed feature films and works in progress.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Shas leader Arye Deri convenes Shas members of the Jerusalem city council.
October 2, 2018
Netanyahu, haredim play election chicken-egg game

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut