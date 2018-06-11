'The Band's Visit' nabs 10 Tonys

The Band's Visit, the Broadway musical based on an Israeli film, swept the Tony Awards on Sunday night, taking home 10 prizes - including best musical - at the ceremony in New York.



The show also won best actor and best actress for its stars, Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, and best original score for David Yazbek. Winning all but one of the 11 categories it was nominated for, the musical also took the prizes for best featured actor, for Ar'iel Stachel, as well as best book by Itamar Moses, best director, orchestration, sound design and lighting.





Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won the Tony for best play while a revival of the AIDS drama Angels in America, written by acclaimed Jewish playwright Tony Kushner , was named best play revival and Once On This Island won best musical revival.The ceremony, hosted by singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, made headlines when Oscar-winning actor Robert de Niro took the stage and denounced US President Donald Trump with an expletive.De Niro appeared on stage to introduce rocker and Tony Awards performer Bruce Springsteen, and started out by saying: "I'm gonna say one thing. F*ck Trump." The audience cheered and applauded as he added: "It's no longer down with Trump. It's f*ck Trump."The expletive was bleeped by the CBS network for the millions of television watchers at home.Most winners who took the stage, however, gave decidedly less divisive speeches. Shalhoub thanked his immigrant father, and said he hopes "we, their descendants, never lose sight of what they taught us."Shalhoub, best known for his role on Monk, exited The Band's Visit earlier this year. In the coming months, Sasson Gabai, the veteran Israeli actor who portrayed the lead role of Tawfiq in the film, will be taking on the role on Broadway as well. The 2007 film, The Band's Visit, was critically acclaimed when it was released in Israel, receiving 8 Ophir Awards, including best film, best director, best lead actor for Gabbai and best lead actress for the late Ronit Elkabetz.But The Band's Visit wasn't the only Israel presence at the awards ceremony. The Tel Aviv-based startup GalaPro provided accessibility to the show for those with hearing and vision problems. Through the smartphones of viewers and guests, GalaPro provides automated closed-captioning and audio description in the form of subtitles or dubbing. The app has already been implemented at several Broadway shows to provide accessibility and translation for foreign visitors.“We’ve invested years of development and hard work to ensure that our technology makes live shows accessible and inclusive to anyone and everyone,” said Yonat Burlin, CEO of GalaPro. “It is an honor to be chosen to open up to the whole world the celebration of Broadway’s magic and talent at the Tony Awards, the industry’s most important event.”