Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The Lion of Judah Foundation presents at Millos Fashion House

The event took place in the Millos Fashion House, where the organization's chairwoman presented the foundation's activities and new clothes for Winter 2020.

By OMRI RON
September 16, 2019 02:52
The Lion of Judah Foundation presents at Millos Fashion House

millos fashion show. (photo credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)

The fashion house MIllos in City Garden, Tel Aviv, has existed for 27 years. Under management of Lily Miller and Hoy Goles, Millos hosted women from the Lion of Judah Foundation for a fashion show featuring a winter 2020 collection and a toast to the new year.

Chairperson of the foundation, Ricky Rosenberg, presented the activities of the Lion of Judah Foundation to the attendees and thanked Lily Miller and Hoy Goles for hosting the members of the foundation.

The funds raised at the event were donated towards the foundation's various projects, which work towards empowering women and girls in Israel. The foundation has 18,500 female Jewish philanthropists from around the world. 


Related Content

September 16, 2019
El-Al made its last flight using a 747

By OMRI RON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut