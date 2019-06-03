The Lounge: Make-a-Wish Israel

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Make-a-Wish Israel





This past Friday morning, Batya and Idan Ofer hosted a Make-a-Wish Israel event at their home in Arsuf. Make A Wish Israel fulfills the wishes of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.



Batya Ofer, the honorary president of Make-a-Wish Israel, and founders Denise and Avi Bar-Aharon welcomed guests, who were treated to a live performance by the Shalva band. There was an auction of selected works of art, the proceeds of which were donated to Make-a-Wish Israel. Ofer, who has volunteered with Make-a-Wish for over a decade, joined gallery owner Alon Segev and Sotheby’s Sigal Mordechai, to gather an impressive selection of works by leading artists. At the end of the event, it was announced that NIS 1 million had been raised for Make-a-Wish Israel. Among the guests and donors were: Frank Lowy; Aaron Frenkel; Liora Ofer; Udi and Anat Angel; and Alfred and Chava Akirov.

Acro Real Estate





Acro Real Estate, headed by Tzachi Arbov, Ilan Kapon and Ziv Yaacobi, which sponsored the Fresh Paint Fair for the fifth year in a row, offered its guests and selected customers an exclusive glimpse of the fair. Attending were Rami Nussbaum, chairman of the Ashtrom Group; Kobi Rogovin, chairman and owner of the Rogovin real estate company; Yair Levinstein, CEO and partner at Altshuler Shaham; and Zvi Gior, CEO and owner of Newpan.

Krembo Wings





A fundraising event was held for Krembo Wings, a youth movement for children with severe disabilities, at Cinema City Glilot complex. More than NIS 500,000 was raised during the fundraising event, which began with the festive launching of the Krembo Circle of Friends, led by Amos Appel, a veteran member of the youth movement. The Circle of Friends was created to provide a burst of energy to help the movement open branches in every Israeli city. Nir Brunstein, chairman of the Executive Committee, and Talia Harel Bejerano, Krembo CEO, hosted the exciting event together with Appel.

Fresh Paint





UBS Bank hosted hundreds of art lovers and business associates last weekend at the Tel Aviv Expo Fairgrounds for the first Fresh Paint Fair, one of Israel’s largest art and design events that attracts more than 35,000 visitors every year.



The event was hosted by Dr. Udi Dahan, managing director of Lead Market Head Israel and general manager of UBS Wealth Management Israel. Dahan said that this year, for the first time, UBS is also leading an international VIP delegation of selected collectors from abroad who came to Israel especially for the fair. Attending the event were Christine Novakovic, head of Wealth Management EMEA at UBS; Aaron Mankovski; Yishai Davidi; and Gil Agmon.

Stop Cancer





No fewer than 450 guests and donors attended a fundraiser on Thursday evening at the Shmeltzer family home in Savyon, to raise money for the Tal Center, which assists young-adult cancer patients and survivors, and runs the Stop Cancer initiative. Atalia Shmeltzer and Ofra Reif-Schmeltzer hosted the event alongside Tal Center founders Zohar and Yankele Yakobson, and Stop Cancer CEO and founder Shira Kuperman. Guests were asked to contribute money to establish clinics and support young cancer patients being treated at Israeli oncology hospitals.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.

