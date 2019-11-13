The capital of the south celebrated in the photography of Liat Lombrozo

Beersheba born photographer Liat Lombrozo opened a new photography exhibition on Tuesday at High-Tech Park Bayside Negev. Titled ‘Smart Art,’ the twenty images presented celebrate the story of the southern capital and how it is on the way to becoming a Hi-Tech center. The park currently serves as the home of 70 companies, including Rafael, IBM and Deutsche Telecom. CEO of High-Tech Park Bayside Negev Roee Tzobner said that her photographs “express the uniqueness, beauty creativeness and innovativeness” that had taken place in the park in recent years. Lombrozo previously presented photography revolving around the rehabilitation of prison inmates and children with Down syndrome.
'Smart Art' will be on display until December 3 at the lobby of the park on the entrance level of building 3.
