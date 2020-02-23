The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The race is on to guess the name of Tarantino’s baby

Tarantino had previously referred to the soon-to-be-born baby as “she” in an interview, but apparently he either didn’t know the sex of the fetus or was just messing with his public.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 11:45
72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
Now that it has been announced that Quentin Tarantino, 56, and his wife, Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick, 36, became the proud parents of a son born on Saturday in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, the race is on to guess what the Tarantinos will name the baby.
Tarantino had previously referred to the soon-to-be-born baby as “she” in an interview, but apparently he either didn’t know the sex of the fetus or was just messing with his public.
Although the master director of, most recently, the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, has not released any details about plans for the baby, it seems likely that the littlest Tarantino, who is the grandson of the “Maestro” Israeli pop star, Svika Pick, will officially be an Israeli citizen, and that the baby will have a Brit Mila, a ritual circumcision performed eight days after the birth. In Orthodox tradition, parents do not reveal the name of the baby until it is  officially given at the Brit. Some secular parents keep this tradition as well.
Svika posted a news report about the birth on his Instagram account and has received dozens of “Mazel Tov” comments from fans.
The couple announced the pregnancy last August, only nine months after the two were wed in a lavish Los Angeles wedding in November of 2018. Last November it was revealed that the couple had begun renting an apartment an an upscale northern Tel Aviv neighborhood, fueling rumors of a possible permanent move by the couple from their current Beverly Hills residence.
“I have some short trips [back to the US] planned for the [Oscar] awards ceremony. And of course, we’ll be here for the birth and after,” told Yediot Aharonot, last month, saying that, “I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me and they seem excited that I’m here.”


Tags Tel Aviv oscars Quentin Tarantino
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
From Albert Camus's 'Plague' to the coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by