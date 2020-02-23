The race is on to guess the name of Tarantino’s baby

Now that it has been announced that Quentin Tarantino, 56, and his wife, Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick, 36, became the proud parents of a son born on Saturday in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, the race is on to guess what the Tarantinos will name the baby.Tarantino had previously referred to the soon-to-be-born baby as “she” in an interview, but apparently he either didn’t know the sex of the fetus or was just messing with his public. Although the master director of, most recently, the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, has not released any details about plans for the baby, it seems likely that the littlest Tarantino, who is the grandson of the “Maestro” Israeli pop star, Svika Pick, will officially be an Israeli citizen, and that the baby will have a Brit Mila, a ritual circumcision performed eight days after the birth. In Orthodox tradition, parents do not reveal the name of the baby until it is officially given at the Brit. Some secular parents keep this tradition as well. Svika posted a news report about the birth on his Instagram account and has received dozens of “Mazel Tov” comments from fans. The couple announced the pregnancy last August, only nine months after the two were wed in a lavish Los Angeles wedding in November of 2018. Last November it was revealed that the couple had begun renting an apartment an an upscale northern Tel Aviv neighborhood, fueling rumors of a possible permanent move by the couple from their current Beverly Hills residence.“I have some short trips [back to the US] planned for the [Oscar] awards ceremony. And of course, we’ll be here for the birth and after,” told Yediot Aharonot, last month, saying that, “I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me and they seem excited that I’m here.”