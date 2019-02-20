Thousands march, sing, cry for Ori Ansbacher at Jerusalem event

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

More than 6,000 people streamed to the First Station in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening to join some 800 hundred youth from Tekoa, who marched from Ein Yahel to commemorate Ori Ansbacher, the young woman who was savagely assassinated 13 days before by a Palestinian.



The organizers of the march called the event “A City Wrapped in Light.” Ansbacher’s first name means light.



The event was organized spontaneously by a small group of pro-Israel activists, including Eliassaf Peretz, the son of Israel Prize awardee Miryam Peretz, and Yossi Furman, son of the late rabbi of Tekoa, Menachem Furman.



Ansbacher, a resident of Tekoa, a village located in the south of Jerusalem, was raped and murdered by a young Palestinian as she was enjoying some tranquil free time in the small wood near Ein Yahel, a nature museum for outdoor activities for children.



Members of youth movements and friends of the victim marched in her memory from the place where she was murdered in the woods of Ein Yahel across the city to the First Station – a place where Jerusalemites of all denomination and sectors – including many Arabs residents of the city – mingle and meet.



Since the event was planned and launched within a very short time, it is not clear if the organizers reached out to all the youth movements in the city other than the religious ones and members of the civil service program for which Ansbacher volunteered. There were no official signs of participation by members of secular youth groups.



On the way to the First Station, coming from the march, a few young girls told this journalist that they decided to join not only because the organizers called them to do so, but because they felt that this time, it was something that crossed a different boundary.



“She was doing only good,” explained Hodaya, a 19-year-old young woman from Gush Etzion who asked only to be identified by her first name, in reference to the victim. Hodaya said she, too, is in during her civil service. “I could have been in her place, I could have been there in the woods of Ein Yahel. I also love nature and to spend some free time surrounded by trees and plants.



“This evil has touched us in a different way that I cannot even explain, but I felt I had to be here this evening and to take the march from the place where her life ended,” she said.



The evening was moving, with speeches meant to encourage and lift the spirit of the victim’s friends. It included performances by Israeli artists, such as Ehud Banai, the Shalva Ensemble, Yuval Dayan, Micha Shitreet, Amir Benayun and Shlomi Shabbat. The latter performed for the first time one of Ori’s poems, “A world of Peace,” which he said he composed for the occasion.



Peretz said that neither he, nor many at the event, knew Ansbacher personally, but the story of her short life has inspired them.



Peretz said that, “In one moment all the dreams fell apart with all the words that you had inside your heart Ori,” during a heartfelt talk. He added that it is a testament to her life that, in the aftermath of the tragedy, so many people chose to turn out for the march and event in her honor. He called on attendees to live and celebrate life.



Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said that in such a painful moment, “Our own pain, those who knew her and those, like me, who didn’t, is just an echo to the deep pain of her family, but this is a moment when cynicism and division fall down, and we can unite around the light of Ori’s personality.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



