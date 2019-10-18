Thousands of runners take part in Bible Marathon that sees new time record

Over 4,000 runners took part in the fifth edition of the Bible Marathon on Friday. The marathon covered a route from the Rosh Hayin area to Shiloh, inspired by the ancient Book of Judges.



The winner, Adisu Osano from Rishon Etzion, crossed the finish line in 3:02:42, breaking a new record for the event, which is considered especially challenging considering the inclines and the terrane.

As in previous editions, athletes could choose between a 5K option, a 10K one, the half marathon or the full marathon. An 800-meter-long route for special needs children was also offered.Among the women, runner Zohar Hal-Perry came first and finished in 4:09:35.Around 100 participants arrived from 22 different countries, including the US, Brazil, Russia, Sweden, Spain, and Uganda.The authorities of Rosh HaAyin, Ariel, Samaria and Benjamin organized the event together with the Israel Marathon.“I’m proud of the international status of the Bible Marathon and excited by the blessed partnership with runners from abroad, who through the land connected to the roots of the Bible and wandered among the vineyards of Shilo just like the ancient Benjamin man,” said the President of the Benjamin Council Israel Gantz.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });