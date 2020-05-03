The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Thousands protest in Tel-Aviv in light of the economic crisis

Independent producers, teachers and kinder gardeners have gather in Rabin Square and demanded immediate assistance after the damages of the coronavirus crisis

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
MAY 3, 2020 01:28
Protesters in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in the 'Bread Protest' by business owners hurt by the coronavirus crisis (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Protesters in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in the 'Bread Protest' by business owners hurt by the coronavirus crisis
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Rabin Square, designated by Tel-Aviv municipality as a "protest square," was filled with self employed workers demanding assistance from the state due to the coronavirus crisis on Saturday night. 
The protestors, who work in a range of industries, demanded assistance from the state similar to that received by hired workers when claiming unemployment payments. Among the signs at protest were some that read: "Rights, Justice, livelihood." Others read "Neither left nor right - livelihood". Among the protestors were representatives of the interior designers association, the dance union, the association of air conditioning contractors and the swimming pool managers association.
Yoni Finegold, one of the leaders of the "fight to save the world of arts and culture" said: "Tonight, the muses cease their silence and arrive at Rabin Square alongside all the independent workers of Israel. We will continue to support the cry of the 150,000 workers within the entertainment industry who lose their jobs every day of the week, until an answer is found for them."
President of the the independent associations of Israel, Lawyer Roy Cohen, warned that the protest will continue until there is complete equality. He demanded an increase in reparations given to independent workers, and for the money to be awarded as soon as possible with as little bureaucracy as possible.
Teachers were also among the protestors in Rabin Square, protesting the government's decision to define online teaching as 50% of a full time job, and demanding that the shortfall in days will have to be made up in July on top of the extra nine days already agreed upon with the state.
The wave of protests starting in the afternoon after hundreds of private kindergarten owners and teachers arrived at Rabin Square and protested against the conditions of kindergarten and daycare centers in light of the coronavirus. Among the signs carried by the protestors, who arrived from all across the country, were those which read: "We'll come back when everyone is safe," and "Kids are not born 3 years old."
"75% of private kindergartens for ages 0-3 did not receive any assistance from the state, with the claim that they did not meet the state standards, which are very draconian," claimed the head of the private kindergarten associations in Israel, Keren Ohana-Ayus, who herself is the owner of the "Butterfly" kindergarten for ages 0-3 in Jerusalem.
According to Ohana-Ayus, one of the conditions for receiving assistance is that the income from the business is below 340,000 NIS a year.
"The lack of assistance is causing economic distress," she warned, calling on the government to immediately compensate all 10,000 private kindergartens.
The protestors also spoke out against a lack of planing regarding the opening of kindergartens for ages 0-3. "We are falling between the cracks. We did not receive an order to start working. We want to return in security, there needs to be a plan that makes sense. We also demand to receive assistance regarding the new expenditures that the situation dictates, such as hygiene products and other protective measures" Ohana-Ayus said.


