The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three Ladies, Three Lattes: Is the media to blame?

The media caters to the small-minded part in each of us that wants to be told what to think. Is this what you want to teach your children? How to blame, fear, hate, ostracize?

By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES  
APRIL 30, 2020 15:31
Bnei Brak street scene, April 3 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Bnei Brak street scene, April 3
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
I have lived in Bnei Brak for 40 years and I am terribly distressed at the negativity I feel from some of the general public toward us at this point. Do you ladies believe that the media plays a role in exacerbating the tensions between the different sectors of society in Israel? Intellectual honesty is a value, no?
Edith
Bnei Brak
Pam Peled:
It’s easy to claim that because God created Adam first and Eve from his rib to be his helpmeet, He prefers men to women. It’s equally easy to make the case that Adam was the prototype; with Eve God corrected the mistakes and made a perfect person. How you spin facts depends on your agenda.
Agenda always informs writing, just ask Donald Trump. Of course irate readers can scoff: “Fake news! Incendiary! Shame on the media!” But underneath the spin, the facts remain: first came man, woman followed. That narrative can’t be tweaked.
Whatever you think of the media, it’s hard to argue with this: the haredim comprise just over 10% of Israel’s population and constitute over a third of all corona cases in the country. The Israeli army is deployed in their cities, like Bnei Brak, although most of the inhabitants don’t go to the army. Our soldiers are distributing food parcels to the ultra-Orthodox, on our tax dollars, although many of the recipients have never worked, nor paid taxes.
I’m not sure the media is to blame for the fury.    
I feel sorry for the average haredi. I’m sure he/she would love to get a proper education and step out of a poverty-driven life. I believe they deserve leaders who lead toward safety and health, and a productive, sustainable lifestyle combined with belief and Torah stringencies. A life of supporting themselves, and contributing to society in every way. Not merely being led to keep the non-sustainable status quo. 
Maybe “media-driven” discussion will lead to welcome change.
Danit Shemesh:
Sing along with me... ”Who is the haredi who infected the bat; who infected the monkey; who infected the Chinese; who infected the haredi; who infected the good upstanding people of Israel; chad gadya, chad gadya.”  
Pam says this hatred and anger is understandable; she mongers it in her columns. She says “…something is wrong with haredim!” and insists her opinion is representative of many. So, yet again I feel called upon to defend us. But I’m tired of feeling disregarded when I proclaim that the very essence of haredim is togetherness; fellowship manifested in families, in quorums, in communities. I am scoffed at when I explain we don’t have instantaneous access to social media or that our population is wary of media edicts when we do access them. I am shrugged off for claiming the vast majority of haredim and their rabbis abide by the laws.
All I have left to say is that the “just add water” instant brand of hate is getting more and more dangerous. Today all you need is to headline haredim to be popularly read. 
Words matter. They kill. They blow the fissure wide open to a point of no return. In the wake of hateful words, can we survive as one nation?
The media caters to the small-minded part in each of us that wants to be told what to think. Is this what you want to teach your children? How to blame, fear, hate, ostracize?       
Come to Bnei Brak and see children and soldiers sharing a laugh. Come to Telz-Stone (Kiryat Ye’arim) and see the police thanked for their hard work. 
I still believe in coexistence. If only the media would give peace a chance.
Tzippi Sha-ked:
And darkness hovered upon the face of the world and it was not only COVID-19.
Newspaper headlines report both Israel and America knew about the virus for months and did nothing about it. Media coverage suggests that while Israelis have to abide by the law, haredim choose otherwise. Rivlin, Netanyahu, Litzman, Tel Aviv beach-goers, Floridian beach revelers and others choose to flout rules, but this news takes a back seat to searing television coverage of haredim coughing, spitting and jeering at our police and army.
I’m no apologist for poor haredi behaviors. Still, the media is less a sounding board of haredi-secular tensions than a seasoned agitator. Tensions run high in the Promised Land, with even the prime minister slamming incitement against haredim. But where to begin addressing this issue when headlines are more interested in selling papers than informing the public?
Here’s the deal: haredim are in vogue on Netflix and on bestseller memoir lists. They never make the news for anything good. Bnei Brak is the 10th most densely populated city in the world with at least six children in a tiny apartment. (They are making up for Holocaust numeric deficits while the secular, like Pam, decry their having too many children whom they can’t sustain). To a great extent, the fact of large families, in and of itself, explains the disproportionate corona infection rates.
Media coverage of COVID-19 exposes a raw, festering nerve of communal tensions. We need to practice sound dentistry and not go for the tooth extraction that some suggest.
Comments and questions: 3ladies3lattes@gmail.com 
www.facebook.com/3ladies3lattes


Tags Israel Ultra-Orthodox media haredim bnei brak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by