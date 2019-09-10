Top ultra-Orthodox rabbi: no concessions to Palestinian demands

The most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic world Rabbi Haim Kanievsky said on Tuesday that United Torah Judaism would not make any concessions to the Palestinians on their territorial demands in the West Bank.





The rabbis comments came just several hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dramatic declaration that the Trump peace plan would allow Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank after the election.

Kanievsky made his comments during an audience he held with UTJ MK Yitzhak Pindrus on Tuesday morning at the rabbi’s home in Bnei Brak.

Pindrus asked the rabbi “in the name of many residents beyond the Green Line” that if the US brings pressure to bear on Israel for “concessions on the territories” would UTJ support such concessions.

UTJ is run by politicians who take instructions from the senior rabbinic leadership of the Ashkenazi hassidic and “Lithuanian” non-hassidic community on issues of serious consequence.

Kanievsky, who is renowned for his terse speech so as not to waste time, said in response that “Tell them [the US] that the Arabs should make concessions.”

When Pindrus followed up by asking that voters are “concerned that UTJ will agree to concessions, the rabbi said strongly “No.”

UTJ recently signed an agreement with senior religious-Zionist rabbi Rabbi David Hai Hacohen and other representatives of the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist community that the ultra-Orthodox party would not support any withdrawals from the West Bank.

In return, Hacohen and other hardline religious-Zionist rabbis agreed to endorse UTJ, and say that there are as many as 40,000 votes from the religious-Zionist community, worth one Knesset seat, that may now vote for UTJ as a result.

The agreement was an historic statement by UTJ which has previously declined to take a position on issues relating to territorial concerns in the West Bank.

Kanievsky’s comments are equally rare and suggest that UTJ is making a serious effort to appeal to the hardline religious conservatives in the religious-Zionist community, who are disillusioned with the traditional religious-Zionist parties that have represented the sector.

