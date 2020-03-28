Trump congratulates Netanyahu on not-yet-formed government

No final agreement has been reached between Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity government, but they have made strides in that direction, with Gantz taking on the role of Knesset Speaker temporarily to facilitate negotiations.

Trump and Netanyahu also discussed ways to fight the spread of COVID-19 in their countries.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the conversation was “warm and friendly.”

Netanyahu also spoke on the phone with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday night.

The premier sent condolences in the name of the Israeli Government over the large number of deaths in Italy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

