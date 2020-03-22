Two large airshows cancelled due to coronavirus

Farnborough International Airshow, the world’s largest airshow for the defense and aviation sectors has been cancelled as the coronavirus crisis continues to spread across the globe.

“After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff,” read a statement on the event’s website. “This decision was reached taking into consideration several major factors surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, all of which we have concluded make it impossible for us to create and host the Airshow this July.”

The bi-annual airshow, which attracted close to 80,000 visitors from 112 countries and 98 military delegations from 66 countries last year, was due to take place the last week of July at Farnborough Airport in England.

With major deals topping close to $200bn last year, the cancellation of the event is a major blow to the airline industry which is already suffering major losses because of the pandemic.

In addition to the cancellation of the Farnborough International Airshow, the virus has also caused the cancellation of England’s largest military airshow, the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire that was also set to take place just days before.

The RIAT, the world’s second largest military tattoo, attracts up 100,000 visitors and is estimated to generate about$1.7 million for the local economy.

Organizers of the event said that while it would have a negative impact on suppliers, it would “run counter to current government advice” to hold such an event with such a large influx of people from across the world.

"The Air Tattoo is reliant on the support of a wide range of stakeholders, not least the participation of international air arms, medical professionals, military security teams and our Emergency Services, many of whom are delivering a fundamental contribution to fighting this crisis. We believe delivery of our event would distract them from this,” read a statement released by the airshow.

In 2017 Israel sent an Israel Air Force delegation, showcasing its new generation “Samson” tactical tactical transport plane alongside other C-130 variants from countries such as Pakistan and Qatar. It was the first time that an Israeli C-130J “Samson” ever landed on British soil.