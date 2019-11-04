Two public local gov't figures among 10 arrested on corruption charges

Israeli police arrested 10 suspects on Monday morning and arrested nine others on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraudulent receipt, money laundering, income tax offenses and other financial offenses. Among those involved were two senior public figures in local government.



Among those arrested were the CEO of a large contracting firm, a mayor of a city in northern Israel, the head of a council in the HaSharon region and an assistant minister.

The arrests follow a months-long undercover investigation by officers of the National Financial Investigations Unit, of the Lahav 433 in conjunction with the Central District Attorney's criminal department.As part of the investigation, it was suspected that senior civil servants, along with others, allegedly committed corruption offenses involving influential companies and government institutions.The findings of the investigation show that the suspects committed offenses in influencing decision makers in governmental positions in an attempt to advance their business affairs. It was also suspected that senior officials in local authorities and even government offices were also allegedly involved in promoting the interests of stakeholders in exchange for bribes or other improper motives.

