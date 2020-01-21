The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem

Suicide note indicates at least one girl was leaving faith and feared disappointing her family

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 17:57
A HAREDI man walks in Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem, jumped to their deaths from the top of Mercaz Sapir in Jerusalem’s Givat Shaul neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Israeli media reports.
They left behind a suicide note explaining why they wanted to die.
The young women, both members of the ultra-Orthodox Chabad Hassidic movement, were found by Magen David Adom paramedics. Medics said that when they reached the site, they found two young women unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse.
“They were suffering from massive trauma,” the medics reported. “We carried out medical checks but were forced to declare them dead.”
Klapman’s family lives in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York. She had been living with her grandmother in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. The girls had met up at their grandmother’s house on Sunday and allegedly left from there for Givat Shaul.
Solish’s family lives in Netanya.
One of the two women had recently been struggling with commitment to her faith, according to news reports. The suicide note allegedly included that one of the girls feared disappointing her parents.
An eyewitness said he heard a scream from two women around two in the morning, Channel 12 reported. 
The mother of a student learning at the Esh Ha-Talmud Yeshiva, which is adjacent to Mercaz Sapir, wrote on Facebook that her son called at 2:24 a.m. in a panic: “Mom,” he said, “You will not believe what just happened at our yeshiva. Two girls jumped off the roof. My friend saw them in the air.”
The Facebook post was reported by the Orthodox Hebrew website Kol HaIr.
The mother later posted that her son described “crazy hysteria here.” She said he told her, “I had to call you and hear you.”


