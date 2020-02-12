US Ambassador David Friedman plants tree for Tu Bishvat

Planting a tree on Tu Bishvat has become a tradition around the world as a way to symbolize solidarity between communities around the world and Israel.

“We plant, together, an olive tree which like our presence in the Holy City, is strengthening. Just like the tree, may our relationship with Israel grow bigger and stronger,” said Friedman.

“Mr. Ambassador, the sheer fact that we’re standing here, in the US Embassy to the State of Israel, and in Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital, planting a tree for both Tu Bishvat and as part of president Trump’s “1 Trillion Trees Initiative” – is a tremendous honor for us,” stated Atar.

“I wish to extend our deepest gratitude for your contribution and acts which have led to the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. I also wish to thank US President Donald Trump for the brave and relentless friendship, and for standing alongside Israel” added Atar.

The 1 Trillion Trees initiative was launched in January at the World Economic Forum to provide a platform to fight against deforestation.