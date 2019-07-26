Video emerges showing Israeli 'underworld' assassination in Mexico

Mexico city murder of two Israelis.
(photo credit: GRUPO FÓRMULA)
A video has emerged showing of the assassination of two Israeli citizens with connections to the criminal underworld in Mexico City on Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Stuji and his companion Aon Azoulay were eating in a restaurant in the Artz Pedregal shopping center, in the Álvaro Obregón borough of the city. At 5:22pm, a man and a woman approached the victims and started shooting with pistols at close range.
One of the victims died at the scene, while the other died on the way to hospital. Two other people in the center were shot by mistake by the assailants.
A video published on the Twitter feed of Ciro Gómez Leyva shows a man and a woman rise from their table and approach the two Israelis. They then begin shooting before attempting to escape.
