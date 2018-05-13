May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
WATCH: Clashes break out on Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 13, 2018 09:35

Clashes between Arabs and Jews broke out on the Temple Mount Sunday morning as celebrations of Jerusalem Day began.

Jerusalem Day commemorates the reunification of Jerusalem on May 13, 1967. Tensions are especially high this year, as the United States preps to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday, angering Palestinians and foreign governments.

One Jew was reportedly arrested for bowing on the Temple Mount.

It is common for Jews to visit the Temple Mount on the morning of Jerusalem Day. The site is considered to be one of the most contentious pieces of real estate in city, and in the conflict.



