WATCH: Hakafot at the Western Wall for Simchat Torah

Thousands of people attended the traditional celebrations marking the end of Sukkot and the acceptance of Torah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 20, 2019 18:22
Simchat Torah at the Kotel (Western Wall), Jerusalem, October 2018.

Simchat Torah at the Kotel (Western Wall), Jerusalem, October 2018. . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Thousands of people are at the Western Wall on Sunday night to celebrate Simchat Torah [the Joy of Torah] by dancing with the holy scrolls in the heart of Jerusalem. 

One of the traditions the holiday honors is Hakafot, to dance in a circle around the bima, the place where the Torah is read in a Jewish synagogue. The bima is also the place in the temple in Jerusalem where offerings were made to the Lord.    
 
The holiday marks the end of the reading cycle of the five books of Moses in Jewish houses of worship around the world and the resumption of reading portions from the Torah, every Shabat, from Genesis.




