WATCH: Hakafot at the Western Wall for Simchat Torah

Simchat Torah at the Kotel (Western Wall), Jerusalem, October 2018. .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Thousands of people are at the Western Wall on Sunday night to celebrate Simchat Torah [the Joy of Torah] by dancing with the holy scrolls in the heart of Jerusalem.
One of the traditions the holiday honors is Hakafot, to dance in a circle around the bima, the place where the Torah is read in a Jewish synagogue. The bima is also the place in the temple in Jerusalem where offerings were made to the Lord.
