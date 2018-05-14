May 14 2018
WATCH LIVE: America completes historic embassy move to Jerusalem

Watch this historic moment as the United States delivers on its promise to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

May 14, 2018 15:41
2 minute read.

Live video from the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem (Facebook/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem)

Sixty-nine years after Israel declared Jerusalem as its capital, and 23 years after the US Congress passed a law mandating that Washington move its embassy there, the US will formally open its embassy in the city on Monday at 4 p.m., in a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared as “momentous.”

The ceremony will last 81 minutes and include five brief speeches and a taped message from US President Donald Trump.

According to a schedule put out by the US embassy, both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner will speak for nine minutes. Trump's message will run for two minutes and thirty seconds.

Also slated to speak are US Ambassador David Friedman, who was a driving force behind the embassy move, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and President Reuven Rivlin.

“President Donald Trump is making history,” Netanyahu said Sunday at a reception in the Foreign Ministry attended by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and Jared Kushner, who are leading the US delegation to the embassy opening. “We are deeply grateful, and our people will be eternally grateful, for his bold decision.”

Netanyahu said Trump’s decision reflects a simple truth: “Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for the past 3,000 years, has been the capital of our state for the past 70 years, and will remain our capital for all time.

“Thank you President Trump for your bold decision! Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever!” In a sign that not all in the world agreed with that “simple truth,” of the 86 embassies invited to the reception at the embassy – attended by some 800 people – only 33 countries sent delegations. In addition, while four US senators are on hand for the embassy opening, as are 10 congressmen, they are all Republicans.

He said the truth is that not only has Jerusalem been the capital of the Jewish people since the 1st millennium BCE, and the capital of the state since its inception, “the truth is that under any peace agreement that you could possibly imagine, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s capital.”

According to Netanyahu, it “took a President Trump” to enunciate this “simple basic truth,” and said that once it is out there, it will spread.


