June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH: Netanyahu bypasses the Ayatollahs - offers water tech to Iranians

"The Iranian regime shouts: "Death to Israel!' and in response, Israel shouts, 'life to the Iranian people!'"

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 10, 2018 16:25
1 minute read.

PM Netanyahu offers to teach Iranians how to recycle water using Israeli methods, June 10, 2018 (GPO)

PM Netanyahu offers to teach Iranians how to recycle water using Israeli methods, June 10, 2018 (GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu  went over the heads of the Iranian regime with a message delivered via social media directly to the Iranian public on Sunday.

"Today I am going to make an unprecedented offer to Iran" Netanyahu said after pouring water from a pitcher into a glass and taking a drink in a two minute YouTube video.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"It relates to water" continued Netanyahu.

"The Iranian people are the victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water. Israel stands with the people of Iran and that is why I want to save countless Iranian lives."

Netanyahu explained that Iran's meteorological organization says that nearly 96% of Iran suffers from some levels of drought and after highlighting Israel's achievements in water management, Netanyahu offers to help: "Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting - so we'll have to get creative. We will launch a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their waste-water."

"We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families."

"The people of Iran are good and decent, they shouldn't have to face such a cruel regime alone. We are with you, we will help so that millions of Iranians don't have to suffer."



The hatred of Iran's regime will not stop the respect and friendship between our two peoples." Concluded Netanyahu.


Related Content

President Reuven Rivlin (center) meets members of the AJC Global Forum, June 10th, 2018.
June 10, 2018
‘We’re family,’ Rivlin tells AJC Global Forum leaders in Jerusalem

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut