WATCH: Netanyahu bypasses the Ayatollahs - offers water tech to Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went over the heads of the Iranian regime with a message delivered via social media directly to the Iranian public on Sunday.



"Today I am going to make an unprecedented offer to Iran" Netanyahu said after pouring water from a pitcher into a glass and taking a drink in a two minute YouTube video.





"It relates to water" continued Netanyahu."The Iranian people are the victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water. Israel stands with the people of Iran and that is why I want to save countless Iranian lives."Netanyahu explained that Iran's meteorological organization says that nearly 96% of Iran suffers from some levels of drought and after highlighting Israel's achievements in water management, Netanyahu offers to help: "Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting - so we'll have to get creative. We will launch a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their waste-water.""We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families.""The people of Iran are good and decent, they shouldn't have to face such a cruel regime alone. We are with you, we will help so that millions of Iranians don't have to suffer."The hatred of Iran's regime will not stop the respect and friendship between our two peoples." Concluded Netanyahu.