Netanyahu exposes previously unknown nuclear weapons site in Iran

Netanyahu said the facility was in a region of Iran called Abadeh. He showed satellite images of the site before July, 2019 after which Iran - somehow - discovered Israel had learned of the site.

September 9, 2019 19:12
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the Iranian nuclear bases uncovered by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the Iranian nuclear bases uncovered by Israel. . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed what he said was a newly discovered Iranian nuclear weapons development site at Abadeh, south of Isfahan, during a hastily called press conference Monday afternoon.

The prime minister showed satellite photos of the site taken in June, and then – after the Iranians discovered that the site has been uncovered – pictures from July showing their attempts to cover-up and destroy the site.

Netanyahu, who spoke briefly in both Hebrew and English, said that he has a message “to the tyrants of Tehran.”

“Israel knows what you are doing, Israel knows when you are doing it, Israel knows where you are doing it,” he said. “We will continue to expose your lies. What you see is a consistent pattern of Iranian lies, deception and violations.”

Netanyahu called on the international community to “wake up” and “realize that Iran is systematically lying.” He called on the international community to “join President Trump's sanction to exert more pressure on Iran. The only way to stop Iran's march to the bomb and its aggression in the region is pressure, pressure and more pressure.”

Netanyahu's announcement came a day after Reuters reported that samples taken by the UN's nuclear watchdog – the IAEA – at a site Netanyahu revealed last year during a speech at the UN showed traces of uranium. Netanyahu dubbed that site in Tehran as Iran's “secret atomic warehouse.”

Netanyahu said that the discovery of traces of uranium at the site,  and Iran's refusal to provide an explanation to the IAEA, is a direct violation of the nuclear agreement and the Non Proliferation Treaty which Iran has signed.

As he left the podium in the foreing ministry, with pictures of the newly revealed site on a screen behind him, Netanyah joked – in a reference to the controversy over placing cameras at polling places – “it is important that there are cameras everywhere.”

 Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid immediately blasted Netanyahu for using intelligence information to promote his election campaign.

“Netanyahu is again using intelligence information for his campaign propaganda,” Lapid said. “This is terrible national irresponsibility. Iranian nukes cannot be used as campaign antics."


