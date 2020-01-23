The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wasn’t this supposed to be about the Holocaust?

But the solemn message of the event was mostly drowned out in Israel this week by the circus surrounding it.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 23, 2020 19:42
Russian President Vladimir Putins meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sarah, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, Janaury 23, 2020 (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Russian President Vladimir Putins meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sarah, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, Janaury 23, 2020
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
The actual event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum was a dignified one, with leaders from 49 countries standing together at Yad Vashem, speaking out in one powerful voice against antisemitism, and calling to remember the Holocaust.
But the solemn message of the event was mostly drowned out in Israel this week by the circus surrounding it.
   
There was a ton of news preceding the event; yet the pages of newspapers, like this one, and the reporters on TV and radio focused on anything but the Holocaust.
   
It’s one thing to write about the unprecedented number of world leaders visiting here. The magnitude of the event is part of what makes it so powerful and moving.
  
 But the headlines were about Naama Issachar, the 26-year-old American-Israeli in a Russian prison on drug charges, and what gestures Israel will make toward Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure her pardon. They were about Putin trying to stay in office past 2024, and how he’ll emphasize the Red Army’s victory against the Nazis to stir up support. They were about Poland deciding not to attend the event. They were about traffic jams in Jerusalem and on Route 1 between Ben-Gurion Airport and the capital. They were about French President Emmanuel Macron shouting at his Israeli security detail. They were about Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev writing the name of Argentinian President Alberto Fernández on her hand as an aide-mémoire.
   
But what about the actual subject of the conference, “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism?”
   
Those headlines were few and far between.
   
In the excitement over the event, and the politics and sorrounding gossip, it seemed like we barely spoke about the Holocaust, and that is unfortunate.
   
There’s an easy excuse to make here – something that happened 75 years ago is hardly news.
   
But it’s a poor excuse. There are more than 100,000 survivors in Israel today, each with a story. There are also plenty of WWII veterans in Israel with stories to tell. There is Holocaust distortion and revisionism happening in Eastern Europe. There is research at Yad Vashem and other Holocaust memorials around the world.
   
The actual ceremony at Yad Vashem didn't even save the news cycle, though it can't be faulted. Most of the speakers presented a narrative about WWII and the Holocaust that was politically convenient for them, but, luckily, not overtly so. Overall, they stuck to the topics at hand, the Holocaust and present-day antisemitism.
  
As such, it seemed that focus has been shifted to the topic at hand for at least the last half-day of media coverage around this major event. There was hope that the top headlines of the weekend papers would be about German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier saying his country hasn’t learned the lesson of the Holocaust because of growing antisemitism, or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the Jewish people must take threats of our destruction seriously, or simply “Never Again” or “We Remember” for the tabloids.
But then it turned out that US Vice President Mike Pence was using this trip for something other than remembering the Holocaust. He was apparently going to announce the upcoming publication of the Trump administration's peace plan. So the focus shifted away from the Holocaust again. 


Tags Holocaust holocaust memorial day israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by