‘We will not become coronavirus city,’ Rishon LeZion protests

The Ministry of Health began clearing grounds in several Israeli cities, including Rishon LeZion, to make way for hospitals to treat coronavirus patients should any be detected, Mako reported on Tuesday.

Due to the rapid infection rate of the coronavirus, which passes via air particles and fecal matter, patients need to be kept in special conditions to avoid them from infecting other people, including the medical staff which offers them help.

Rishon Lezion's municipality raged over what they saw as “a grabbing attempt in a city-owned space” and said “we will not become Israel’s coronavirus city.”

In the past, the Ministry of Health claimed that it is impossible to ensure the virus will not reach Israel due to Israelis and other people freely coming and leaving the country, including to China and Thailand.

“So far the virus did not arrive to this country,” the Ministry said, “but our working assumption is that it will.”

The municipality turned to the court asking the Ministry of Health clear the zone and be barred from building a facility on the land controlled by the city.