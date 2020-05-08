Western Wall organizes new cordoned-off prayer areas for Shabbat

Cordoned-off prayer areas were set up in the prayer plaza and upper plaza of the Western Wall in preparation for Shabbat as worshipers are expected to arrive in accordance with the government's easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in a statement.Many worshipers had returned to the Western Wall throughout the week, but more are expected to arrive for Shabbat, with the new updated regulations allowing for up to 500 worshipers at the site simultaneously. Should there not be enough space at the cordoned-off areas, worshipers will have to wait outside the entrance, though the public should still maintain a distance of 2 meters from one another both within the cordoned-off areas and outside the entrance of the Western Wall.In accordance with regulations, all worshipers will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. These requirements will continue over Shabbat, with temperatures being taken at the site until several minutes before Shabbat begins. Those wishing to enter afterwards will need a declaration that their temperature was taken on Friday before Shabbat and that they have no symptoms or other health issues.In addition, due to the relaxed restrictions, bar mitzvah celebrations will be allowed to return to the Western Wall Plaza. However, interested families are requested to coordinate these plans in advance in order to guarantee an available prayer area.Due to existing restrictions, however, food is prohibited from being brought to the plaza on Shabbat and for bar mitzvahs until further notice.