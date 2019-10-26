What is the state of higher education in Israel? What are the changes that the country needs to undertake to ensure that Israeli students are equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century, both in the job market and in life at large?



According to Shlomo Biderman, president of the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo, and Chairman of VARAM, the Board of Public Academic Colleges in Israel, the country’s academia needs to change, starting by understanding that in the new millennium teaching knowledge is not enough anymore.

“Google will always win when it comes to information,” he pointed out. “We need to teach tools to acquire knowledge and show that what we teach is relevant.”Biderman arrived at the college in 2015 after many decades of teaching philosophy at Tel Aviv University. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post in his office, he suggested how to make learning more relevant, and described how his college has been tackling the endeavor.Public colleges in Israel differ from universities mainly in the fact that they do not focus on research but rather on teaching. The first seven, including Tel Aviv-Yaffo, were established in the 1990s. As Biderman explained, the idea was to open the gates of higher education to communities that had a harder time being accepted to universities, including new immigrants and students from the Arab sector. Today there are 22 public academic colleges in the country and dozens of private ones, entirely privately funded.The College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo has about 4,000 students, and it offers about ten options for a first degree and several masters, including some programs that allow their students to go on to attend a Ph.D. in a university.“Our mission is to create academic programs at a high level that are also meaningful to the individual student and society. We believe that it is possible to push for social change through higher education,” Biderman said.This relevancy, the professor further explained, is embodied in dozens of courses they offer, which aim to combine knowledge with practical experience.So, for example, their course in developmental psychology is taught in the center where foreign workers who live in southern Tel Aviv leave their children, sometimes even babies, to go to work.Furthermore, their computer science students can attend a course in a house for young adults with mental or physical disabilities, whose focus is for them to develop applications that can help to improve the residents’ lives.“After three years of just sitting in a classroom, the students would probably not even know where to begin, but working together with the people they are trying to help show them their needs and the impact they can have,” Biderman noted, emphasizing that the college is very integrated in the community of Yaffo and southern Tel Aviv.“We are not here because the land is cheap, we are here because this is where we want to be,” he said. “I feel that in the past couple of years, more and more institutions understand that higher education in Israel needs to redefine itself if it wants to stay in the game."“The new generations do not consider going to university as their default option. Many ask why they should invest three years of their life attending lectures and classes. They know they will not find a job for the rest of their life, that careers change and that maybe they will have time to study later in life, therefore they wonder why not to look for a job in high-tech in the meantime,” Biderman also pointed out, explaining that this is the challenge that higher education needs to address.Even with its shortcomings, Biderman highlighted that “Higher education has always been one of the strengths of Israel,” adding that “I hope that the government understands that supporting it is essential for the survival of the country.”Asked about the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement that targets Israeli academia, Biderman expressed concern.“Israeli academia generally has a good relationship with international institution," he said. "However, there is no doubt that the BDS’ influence is growing."I do not participate in academic conferences as I used to," he continued. "Sstill, I hear more and more from my colleagues that they are not invited to events, or they are invited, but they face protests when they speak, or that foreign professors decline invitations to come here. It’s a problem. BDS targets the wrong people and it doesn’t help anybody. It just spoils."

