Why Litzmangate’s unlikely to impact race - analysis

There has been endless talk about the impact of the gradual raising of the electoral threshold on Israeli elections.



But there is another threshold in Israel that has risen more rapidly that has had even more of an impact: The corruption threshold.

It seems like an eternity ago, but former prime minister Ehud Olmert quit the premiership when the police recommended corruption charges against him in September 2008.Those police recommendations were considered a really big deal back then, in what feels like ancient Israeli political history in retrospect.Since then, police recommendations have mattered less and less.Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), Social Welfare Minister Haim Katz (Likud) and former coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud) have all been recommended for indictments by police. Yet all three were re-elected on April 9 and will be re-elected again on September 17.But the best proof of the rising corruption threshold is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Not only did he not follow Olmert’s lead and quit when police recommended corruption charges against him in February 2018, he has also passed the stages of the state prosecution and attorney-general recommending charges, pending a hearing.With that threshold continuing to rise, it should surprise no one if Netanyahu manages to stay in power even after a final bribery indictment in December.That must all be kept in mind when considering the serious charges recommended by police on Tuesday against Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism.) The charges will be magnified on the TV news on Tuesday and on the covers of the newspapers on Wednesday.And then, as serious as the charges are, they will likely be forgotten. Even if a KAN report that the prosecution will also recommend charges before the election is correct, the impact on the race is likely to be negligible.United Torah Judaism has Israel’s most loyal voter base. The charges against UTJ’s leader will not change that.Since Litzman went from his short stint as health minister to return to his former deputy health minister post, the health minister has been Netanyahu. And just like the minister continued in his post as legal processes continued, so will his deputy.This trend will continue, as long as the corruption threshold in Israel keeps on rising.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });