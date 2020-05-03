The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will Abbas carry out his threat to nix agreements with Israel?

Fatah leader: ‘If you talk the talk, you better walk the walk.’

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 3, 2020 19:06
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Palestinian officials are scheduled to hold a series of meetings in Ramallah this week amid reports that the Palestinian Authority is considering cancelling all signed agreements with Israel in response to the Israeli government’s plan to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. 
Palestinians, however, do not seem to take seriously repeated threats by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and PLO institutions to renounce the agreements or suspend security coordination with Israel. 
In the past few years, Abbas and some Palestinian officials have threatened to abandon the agreements, including the 1993 Oslo Accords, and revoke the PLO’s recognition of Israel. On several occasions, Abbas has also threatened to dismantle the PA in response to Israeli and US policies and measures towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 
Besides boycotting the Israeli government and the administration of US President Donald Trump, Abbas has failed to carry out any of his other threats, and he has good reason not to do so.
The PA was created by the Gaza-Jericho Agreement, pursuant to 1993 Oslo Accords. The termination of the Oslo Accords will lead to the dismantlement of the PA and its institutions, with Abbas losing his status as PA president. 
In addition, such a move is likely to result in a sharp decline of international financial aid to the Palestinians, who will be left without a governing body. This is a move that the Palestinians can’t afford, particularly during an economic crisis resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestinian officials said on Sunday that terminating the agreements with Israel would have “catastrophic consequences” on the Palestinian economy. Under the terms of the Paris Protocol of 1994, the PA and Israel work together on various trade and economic projects that are significant for the Palestinian economy. If the Oslo Accords are cancelled, Israel, for its part, would no longer be obliged o issue work permits for Palestinians and could halt the import and export of Palestinian goods.
“I don’t think the PA is capable of taking such a decision,” Palestinian economic expert Firas Shehadeh told The Jerusalem Post. “We are too dependent on the Israeli economy. Our leadership needs to be very careful when it come to the economy, especially during these critical times when we are facing economic hardship because of the coronavirus.” 
In 2014 Abbas told Israelis during a meeting in his Ramallah presidential compound that security coordination with Israel was “sacred.” But he and other senior Palestinian officials have since repeatedly threatened to suspend the security coordination, which has been denounced by many Palestinians as an “act of treason.” 
Last year Abbas announced that a special committee has been set up to study the mechanisms for implementing previous decisions by the PLO to “halt work related to the agreements signed with the Israeli side.” The announcement came after PLO and Fatah institutions recommended that the Palestinians end security coordination with Israel. 
Needless to say, Abbas has refrained from halting security coordination with Israel, fearing that such a move would harm the PA more than Israel. 
A PA security official told the Post that security coordination with Israel was continuing, notwithstanding the announcements and threats of PLO and Fatah institutions and officials. “I’m unaware of any decision to stop working with the Israeli side on security issues,” the official said. “I’m also no sure this would be good for the Palestinians.” 
According to the official, security coordination with Israel has actually increased in the past two months in light of the coronavirus crisis. 
When Abbas described the security coordination with Israel as “sacred,” he obviously knew what he was talking about. The PA and Israel have a common enemy in the West Bank: Hamas. 
“For Abbas, halting security coordination with Israel would be tantamount to suicide,” said Palestinian political analyst Abdel Jawad Burhan. “Without the security coordination, the Palestinian Authority will collapse. Without the security coordination, Abbas and most of the senior Palestinian officials would not be able to leave Ramallah because they need permission from Israel.” 
For now, it appears that the threats to nix the agreements with Israel have two goals. First, to contain growing Palestinian public resentment not only towards Israel and the US, but also towards the perceived incompetence of the PA. Second, to exert pressure on the international community to force Israel to abandon the annexation plan.
Palestinian officials have expressed satisfaction with the support they have received from the Arab League, EU, UN, Russia, China and other countries for their opposition to the annexation plan. These officials, nonetheless, are worried that the statements of condemnation won’t stop Israel from proceeding with its plan.
“We already saw that condemnations and warnings didn’t stop the Trump administration from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or removing the US Embassy to Jerusalem or cutting financial aid to the Palestinians,” a veteran Fatah official told the Post. “The ball is now in Abbas’s court, and we will soon see whether he has the courage or will to take historic and fateful decisions. If you talk the talk, you better walk the walk. Otherwise, you lose what’s left of your credibility.” 


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority diplomacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by