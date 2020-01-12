Will Bar Refaeli’s mother serve time for tax evasion?

is a highly successful Israeli supermodel known around the world, yet the Israel Tax Authority is not among her many fans, claiming since April 2019 that Refaeli must pay taxes on earnings she made overseas as she is an Israeli citizen.

Bar Refaeli’s mother, former model Tzipi Levin, will serve prison time and is allegedly responsible for her daughter's tax offenses, Channel 13 reported on Sunday. Refaeli is a highly successful Israeli supermodel known around the world, yet the Israel Tax Authority is not among her many fans, claiming since April 2019 that Refaeli must pay taxes on earnings she made overseas as she is an Israeli citizen.The model claimed that, during the years discussed, she was romantically involved with Leonardo DiCaprio and therefore her life-center, a legal definition when taxes are decided upon, was the US and not her native country.

DiCaprio himself did not make any public comments about the situation his former romantic partner found herself in.



Tax Authority officials insist Refaeli was actually living in apartments in Tel Aviv listed under the names of family members.



