Will Netanyahu travel to US next week to address UN, meet Trump?

Tuesday’s inconclusive election results have raised innumerable questions, with an immediate one being whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to New York next week to address the UN General Assembly and meet US President Donald Trump.



As he has done every year but once since coming to power in 2009, Netanyahu is scheduled to take part in the UN General Assembly’s general debate next week.

According to the UN schedule, Netanyahu is listed as the 12th speaker on September 26, the third and final day of speeches by world leaders. He is scheduled to come to the podium just three slots after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is slated to address the world body.

In addition to giving his speech to the UN, something he clearly relishes, Netanyahu was also expected to meet Trump on the sidelines of the meeting. Trump will speak to the body on Tuesday, and tweeted on Saturday that he would be meeting Netanyahu to discuss an Israel-US defense pact.

A spokesman for Netanyahu on Wednesday would not say whether the prime minister would be travelling next week to the US, saying only that the PMO has not yet made any announcement about the matter.

Generally invitations to the press to join prime ministerial visits are sent a couple of weeks earlier, though not always. For instance, when Netanyahu flew to London two weeks ago, the press was informed only a few hours in advance.

A foreign ministry spokesman was also unable to say for sure whether Netanyahu will attend the UN meeting.

The timing of such a trip would pose political challenges, since next Wednesday the official election results are to be handed to President Reuven Rivlin, who must then pick one of the candidates to form a government. It is questionable whether Netanyahu would like to be absent at that time.

Netanyahu has spoken as Israel’s prime minister at the UN General Assembly on 10 different occasions: the first time in 1998, and then every year since he became prime minister for a second time in 2009, with the exception of 2010.

In 2010, Avigdor Liberman – his foreign minister at the time and currently his political nemesis – went in his stead, and gave a speech that contradicted Netanyahu’s positions at the time on the Palestinian issue.

Netanyahu has made it a point to deliver Israel’s speech at the parley ever since – for the last eight years running – often using soaring rhetoric and aided by props, such as in 2012, when he pulled out a diagram of a bomb to illustrate Israel’s red-lines concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

Although during this decade Netanyahu has made the UN speech a fixture on his calendar, it has not always been the case that Israel’s prime minister addresses the world body.

For instance, in the first decade of the current century, the body was addressed by the Israeli prime minister only three times: by Ehud Barak in 2000, Ariel Sharon in 2005 and Netanyahu in 2009.

Shimon Peres addressed the event three times, once as president in 2008 and twice as deputy prime minister and foreign minister, and Silvan Shalom and Tzipi Livni addressed the forum twice each in their roles as deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });