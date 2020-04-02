The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

With Netanyahu in quarantine, how does the government work?

The Knesset has a different challenge – it doesn’t allow remote voting. MKs cannot call in their votes or leave a note or have someone vote in their place.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 2, 2020 14:54
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020 (photo credit: GALI TIBBON POOL/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
(photo credit: GALI TIBBON POOL/REUTERS)
As coronavirus continues to spread in Israel, more and more key members of the government have had to go into isolation, whether due to contracting the illness or coming into contact with someone who did.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went into self-quarantine on Thursday, because of contact with Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Advsier Meir Ben-Shabbat must go into isolation for the same reason.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi went into quarantine a day earlier after exposure to an officer infected with coronavirus, though Kochavi tested negative for it.
Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely is in isolation. Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Interior Minister Arye Deri and others were in self-isolation, along with several other members of Knesset. The only non-minister MK in isolation as of Thursday is UTJ’s Ya’acov Tessler.
All this adds up to a lot of logistical difficulties when it comes to keeping our country afloat.
The Prime Minister’s Office and others are loath to acknowledge that this is any kind of obstacle – other than Netanyahu joking about having to do his own hair and makeup - and tend to say that the relevant parties will just do their work from home.
But just like many other Israelis, cabinet ministers also have to adjust to working mostly from home.
Litzman, who is part of the Gur Hassidic sect, had Internet installed in his home for the first time in order to allow him to work via video conference while under quarantine.
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich finished his quarantine period on Wednesday, and immediately went to a site visit to see train tracks are being electrified. There is more construction being done on the train lines than usual, because the trains are not running during this lockdown period.
Smotrich said on Thursday that his work was limited by being in isolation, but added: "The limitations weren't removed when I left quarantine. Even now, I make sure to leave the house as little as possible."
The minister said he tries to make do with conference calls and video conferences from his home in Kedumim, where he lives with his wife and six children.
"It's not efficient like sitting in normal discussions, but I have a home office, with a computer and a phone," he said.
Multiple ministers told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that they think cabinet meetings have been going smoothly.
Unlike awkward video conferences, where people talk over each other and struggle to find the mute-microphone button, cabinet meetings have mostly been on the phone - something that happened even before the advent of the coronavirus - or via whatsapp, using text messages, not voice notes.
Asked if there could be truly in-depth and fruitful discussions in that format, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said: "It's true that it's simpler when we're in the cabinet meeting room, but it's possible."
The ministers sign up in advance to speak by privately messaging Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman.
Smotrich pointed out that a cabinet meeting earlier this week lasted from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to indicate that everyone who has what to say is able to take part in the meeting.
"It's definitely less practical, but we review the materials in advance...When we approve things, it's after our offices worked on them before. I know what the proposals are in advance" of the cabinet meetings, Smotrich explained.
The Knesset has a different challenge – it doesn’t allow remote voting. MKs cannot call in their votes or leave a note or have someone vote in their place.
After the first MKs had to go into isolation, the Knesset worked out a creative solution, by which they walk into the legislature on a designated path, and then vote from the plenum’s public mezzanine, which is shielded by glass. The area, which is two floors above where MKs sit, is usually open to the public, and the glass was installed so that protesters cannot throw anything or jump into the other areas, but it is now serving to protect lawmakers from coronavirus.
After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, a question came up that has relevance for Israel, as well: Who succeeds him if he becomes incapacitated?
There is no official line of succession in the law in the UK, and Tory MP Peter Bone told tabloid The Mirror: "Nobody seems to be able to tell me what happens if the Prime Minister is incapacitated...In a national emergency, you don't want to be scrabbling around worrying about who is in charge. And you don't want the Foreign Secretary and Cabinet Office Minister arguing about who's in charge."
Israel does not necessarily have a line of succession, either. By law, there can be a deputy prime minister who would become acting prime minister if the premier is incapacitated. That is the job that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will hold for the next year-and-a-half if he and Netanyahu will successfully form a unity government.
Netanyahu has never had that kind of deputy prime minister before, not wanting to give a boost to a possible heir. He usually appoints someone temporarily to be in charge when he travels abroad or if he undergoes any kind of medical procedure.
The law also states that if a prime minister is incapacitated for 100 days, then an election is automatically called. Before that election takes place, an MK from the prime minister’s party is chosen by the government to take over temporarily.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Ya'acov Litzman yossi cohen coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by