With rains returning to Israel, cloud seeding is being renewed

EMS Mekorot, one of the water companies in Israel, has started cloud seeding on Sunday in order to increase the amount of rain. As a part of this operation, the clouds are mapped and those with the potential to increase rains and fly light planes to them, where they disperse a silver iodide compound, in addition to 32 ground seeding locations which assist in the operation.
Silver iodide is a compound which combines the namesake material with several other elements which cause an increase in the ice concentration inside the clouds and encourage rain to drop from them. During the 1960s and 1970 two such seeding experiments took place in Israel which indicted a 13% increase of rains in northern Israel. Following these experiments, these operations took place up until 2013. After 2013, EMS has performed experiments with academies to increase the process’ efficiency.
“Cloud seeding is a unique technology which we developed as a part of the state of Israel’s actions to maximize water reservoirs in the country.” Amit Lang, CEO of EMS Mekorot said. “These days Israel is a world leader in the field and manages to retain 96% of rain water which come down in its area. Using cloud seeding technology we hope to increase the amount of water conserved.”