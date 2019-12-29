The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Woman allegedly steals $180,000 from blind Holocaust survivor

The woman, Anat Dayan, was hired to aid the ailing elderly man with his everyday activities, including taking out money from the ATM.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 17:16
A Holocaust survivor poses with a book he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the Second World War, the photo was taken in New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Holocaust survivor poses with a book he carries with him everyday that documents all the different concentration camps he was held in during the Second World War, the photo was taken in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A 47-year-old resident of Ashkelon was indicted for allegedly stealing NIS 600,000 (around $180,000) from a blind holocaust survivor in his 80s, Walla news reported on Sunday.
The woman, Anat Dayan, was hired to aid the ailing elderly man with his everyday activities, including taking out money from the ATM.
Due to his failing eyesight, the man told her the secret code required to use the card.
Dayan allegedly betrayed the man's trust and began using the card to withdraw large sums of money for her own usage.
The alleged thievery took place during the three years she was employed by the man’s family. According to Walla, the suspect total stolen is NIS 623,100 via the ATM and checks.
Dayan used the money to cover personal expenses.
At some point in time, Dayan allegedly realized she was being suspected by the man’s family and attempted to cover her tracks by depositing sums of money into his account. To do so, she allegedly stole his checkbook and forged the survivor's signature.
The thievery was discovered in November and Dayan was fired. 
Police are investigating the case and the state attorney requested Dayan be kept in custody during the legal procedures.



Tags Israel Holocaust crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gaza paradigm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by