A 47-year-old resident of Ashkelon was indicted for allegedly stealing NIS 600,000 (around $180,000) from a blind holocaust survivor in his 80s, Walla news reported on Sunday. The woman, Anat Dayan, was hired to aid the ailing elderly man with his everyday activities, including taking out money from the ATM. Due to his failing eyesight, the man told her the secret code required to use the card. Dayan allegedly betrayed the man's trust and began using the card to withdraw large sums of money for her own usage. The alleged thievery took place during the three years she was employed by the man’s family. According to Walla, the suspect total stolen is NIS 623,100 via the ATM and checks.Dayan used the money to cover personal expenses.At some point in time, Dayan allegedly realized she was being suspected by the man’s family and attempted to cover her tracks by depositing sums of money into his account. To do so, she allegedly stole his checkbook and forged the survivor's signature.The thievery was discovered in November and Dayan was fired. Police are investigating the case and the state attorney requested Dayan be kept in custody during the legal procedures.