Woman stabbed to death by husband in Jerusalem

Eliran Malul, Michal Sela's husband, is in police custody and awaiting a hearing for allegedly murdering his wife.

October 5, 2019 18:05
Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death in October 2019.

Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death in October 2019.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

A young woman was stabbed to death in Jerusalem on Thursday, allegedly by her husband, who is now being held by police and awaiting a hearing.

Michal Sela, who was from Beit Zait, was a social worker at the Educational Canopy Center in Jerusalem and met her husband, Eliran Malul, as part of their work helping at-risk teens.

Malul was found unconscious beside the body of his wife, according to reports. Other sources claim, however, that he took their 8-month-old baby daughter to the neighbors, where he collapsed by the door. Police suspect that he murdered his wife and then attempted suicide.

Lawyer Idan Gamlieli, who represents the suspect on behalf of the public defense, said, "This is a terrible tragedy. The defendant is hospitalized in serious condition, anesthetized, and so his version of the story has still not been heard.

"Once his medical condition improves, we will be able to learn his version of the chain of events and examine what to do from there," he concluded.

The couple's baby was taken in by Lily Ben Ami, Sela's sister. A flood of breast milk was offered to be donated to the baby following the murder.

Ben Ami took to Facebook to tell of a disturbing conversation during the last dinner she had with Sela and her husband.

"At that last dinner, her murderer made a very unusual statement," she wrote. "He said that in criminal offenses, the suffering of the attacker is bigger than that of the victim.

"Michal told him that that's not true, and so did our sister Noga and I," she continued. "He insisted that the attacker suffers more and specified that it is due to the background of the attacker and the things he went through in his past."


