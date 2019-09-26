Woman who murdered abusive husband released from prison after 22 years

Simona Mory, who murdered her abusive husband in 1996, has been released from prison after 22 years, Walla reported.



Her original sentence of life in prison was reduced to 28 years, from which she was released six years early. Her message to other women is to go to the authorities and file a complaint and not do what she had done, otherwise women will continue to be murdered. Simona was released from Neve Tirtza Women's Prison after her pardon was approved. During her release, she asked to give the women of Israel her message about going to the authorities rather than taking the law into their own hands.



The decision release her early was made after the State Attorney's office agreed to it, due to "special circumstances and various other consideration one has to take when considering the release of a life prisoner," adding that, "she fulfilled her punishment by all parameters mandated by law."



The murder took place in November 1996, after Mori had planned it with a Colombian citizen with whom she had a romantic affair. During the trial much of the violence her husband had put her through was revealed, although it was used against her as a motive for the murder.



In the end, her daughter said that no woman should fear leaving an abusive partner, and that every day that she survived was a miracle.

