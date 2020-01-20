The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ya'alon to 'Post': Gantz more serious on annexing Jordan Valley than Bibi

“Gantz, as chairman of Blue and White, has said very clearly that the Jordan Valley will remain [Israel’s] forever.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 20, 2020 21:49
Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is more serious about annexing the Jordan Valley than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK and former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon told The Jerusalem Post in an interview on Monday.
Ya’alon made the comment when the Post noted to him past claims by both US and Israeli sources that Gantz had been ready to give the Jordan Valley to the Palestinians as part of the 2013-2014 US-led peace talks as long as the IDF could maintain a presence for 10-15 years after the formal withdrawal.
Responding to these claims, the former defense minister said that Netanyahu had been the one who was ready to bend under US pressure during the negotiations.
Without formally confirming Gantz’s position in 2013-2014 when he was serving as IDF chief of staff under Netanyahu, Ya’alon, himself a former IDF chief, said that, “It is not important what an IDF chief” said in representing government policy under Netanyahu.
Rather, what is important is that “Gantz, as chairman of Blue and White, has said very clearly that the Jordan Valley will remain [Israel’s] forever.” 
Ya’alon’s point was that as high ranking as an IDF chief might be, he is subservient to the policy dictates of the country’s prime minister, especially regarding any issues with a diplomatic component, such as drawing borders.
In that sense, Ya’alon explained that any position Gantz might have given regarding the Jordan Valley while serving under Netanyahu would have needed to fallen in line with the prime minister’s expectations.
The peace talks fell apart in late 2014, with US officials flagging Ya'alon as one of the Israeli officials who obstructed progress.
The former defense minister also said that he was proud of his consistent position that Israel must hold onto the Jordan Valley.
He said that because of this position, which clashed with the Obama administration’s peace suggestions, that, “[president Barack] Obama did not give me a personal and graceful welcome,” when he visited Washington.
However, Ya’alon said, “here you need to show determination if you have a real belief.”
Further, he said that, “Jordan does not believe in a Jordan-Palestine border… even if they won’t say it in public.”
He said that Israel and Jordan both saw what happened when Israel withdrew completely from part of its border between the Palestinians in Gaza and Egypt, with Hamas eventually turning the border into a major smuggling problem.
Moreover, Ya’alon said his and Gantz’s position of holding on to the Jordan Valley was consistent with the father of the Oslo peace negotiations with the Palestinians, former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.
Going on the offensive, Ya’alon said that Netanyahu has shown he is not serious about annexing the Jordan Valley since he has done nothing to invest in the area.
In contrast, he said that as defense minister he actively assisted Jordan Valley communities with water and electricity issues.
Gantz and Ya’alon are due to tour Jordan Valley communities on Tuesday along with regional council head Aryeh Cohen.
Blue and White has moved to try to seize some Likud votes in the impending March 2 election by presenting its right-wing bona fides more clearly.
Ya’alon is on record as being in favor in theory of land for peace in some other parts of the West Bank, but of being highly skeptical that this can or should be done in the foreseeable future due to security threats.


