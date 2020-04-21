Yair Lapid apologizes to Blue and White voters

Incoming opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed to lead a fighting opposition until the government being formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will be brought down in a statement delivered to the public online on Tuesday. Lapid, who was second on the Blue and White list, expressed his regret to his former party's voters, because he told them Gantz would not enter a Netanyahu-led government. *I apologize to all those people who I convinced to vote for Benny Gantz and Blue and White this past year," he said. "I didn’t believe that they would steal your vote and give it to Netanyahu. That they would use your vote to form the fifth Netanyahu government. It’s the worst act of fraud in the history of this country.* Lapid lamented that despite the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu and Gantz were forming what he called "the largest, most wasteful, most bloated government in our country’s history" and "a bureaucratic monster which will be impossible to manage." He noted that by contrast, in Germany and the Netherlands they have 16 ministers and in the Czech Republic and Austria, 15 ministers. Attacking another former partner in Blue and White, Lapid said Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi would be "foreign minister on zoom."The Likud responded that Lapid should have displayed responsibility and joined the government instead of preferring a fourth election.Gantz spoke just after Lapid saying, "I will be defense minister and then prime minister of the entire public." He added that Netanyahu paid prices for making compromises by making a political rival into a partner.