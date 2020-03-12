Yair Netanyahu slams Gantz, wants ‘killers of babies’ in government

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Yair Netanyahu, tweeted on Thursday evening that as Israel is facing the novel coronavirus epidemic.“One of the hardest emergencies Israel had ever known,” Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “demands to enter government alongside the Joint List, a supporter of terrorists who kill Jewish babies,” the young Netanyahu alleged.

Gantz hinted that, should the nation enter a time-limited emergency unity government, it should “include the entire house,” meaning all political views to the extent that is possible. With 15 seats in the Knesset, Joint List is the third largest party in Israel at the moment.

The prime minister himself said that the coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between Jews and non-Jews and called on the entire nation to work together to ensure the people who live in this country will not suffer during the pandemic.