Yellow Vest protest reach Israel, rage against high living cost mounts

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, stand up in front of a police water canon at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 1, 2018.
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
Faced with the imminent threat of rising costs of electric power, water services, and food - Israelis mean to take to the streets wearing yellow vests this Friday and protest in front of Azrieli Mall, one of the biggest symbols of consumer culture in the city of Tel Aviv.
"as in France, Israel does not remain uncaring when faced with the news of yet another wave of upping the cost of living," a press release penned by the protesters said, "which will make our lives here much harder."
The suggested increases include an upping of 8% to the price of electric power, 4.5% in the cost of water services and a 2%-4% increase in the cost of basic food-stuffs sold by major supermarket chains across the country.
In France, a state of emergency was declared in early December when protesters associated with the "Yellow Vest" movement took to the streets of Paris to vocally express their anger at a fuel tax proposed by French President Emanuel Macron, the protests were so widespread that Macron announced he will not go ahead with his suggested plan - which was meant to help the French Republic reach the goals set out in the Paris Agreement the US withdrew from in June 2017.
"We Israelis are sick and tired of paying the cost of [government] corruption and massive profits made by tycoons," the press release said, "we've had enough."
A photoshopped photograph of Yesh Atid leader Yaair Lapid wearing a yellow vest next to the Hebrew caption "it's expensive to live here" was released on social media on Wednesday by those who support the protest with no relation to Lapid or his party.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now faces off further police investigations into alleged corruption cases involving him and his wife Sara as well as public criticism of having ordered the purchase of a private jet to the tune of $ 100 mil.
Media pundits pointed out the French protest was not related to any of the existing political parties in the French political scene and gained supporters from both the Left and the Right. Due to its massive successes, Egypt forbade the sale of yellow vests hoping to prevent a repeat of the French protest
under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
