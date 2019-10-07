Yom Kippur eve prayers at the Western Wall - watch live

Read more Yom Kippur stories from The Jerusalem Post:



• 'There is going to be a war tonight' - Israel opens Yom Kippur War archive • 1,200 IDF soldiers race ahead of Yom Kippur, brigade's 50th anniversary



• Jewish resilience: The fight to keep Yom Kippur during dark times



• Yom Kippur War veteran: Emotional consequences to trauma



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });